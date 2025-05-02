Did you know Saif apologized to son Taimur for 'Adipurush'?
What's the story
Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that his son, Taimur Ali Khan, was not impressed by his film Adipurush.
In a recent interview shared on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Khan was asked by Jaideep Ahlawat if his kids watch his films.
To which Khan shared an incident where Taimur gave him a disapproving look after watching Adipurush.
The actor admitted to feeling guilty and apologized to his son.
'Adipurush'
'He started giving me a look...'
Khan told Ahlawat, "I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then, after some time, he started giving me a look. So I said, 'Yeah, sorry.' He said, 'It's okay.' He forgave me."
Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon with Khan, was a retelling of the Ramayana.
Despite its grand premise, the film tanked with audiences and critics alike with its subpar visual effects, mediocre dialogue, and lackluster presentation.
Children's awareness
Khan discussed his children's perception of their stardom
Ahlawat also asked if Khan's younger kids, Taimur and Jeh, are aware of their parents' stardom.
Khan shared an instance when Taimur said, "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai Abba. Logo ke saamne mujhe dialogue nahi bolne hai. I don't know how you learn all these lines."
Khan believes Taimur is used to his parents' fame and hopes the kids recognize their down-to-earth nature, stressing the importance of not taking oneself too seriously.