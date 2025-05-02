What's the story

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that his son, Taimur Ali Khan, was not impressed by his film Adipurush.

In a recent interview shared on Netflix India's YouTube channel, Khan was asked by Jaideep Ahlawat if his kids watch his films.

To which Khan shared an incident where Taimur gave him a disapproving look after watching Adipurush.

The actor admitted to feeling guilty and apologized to his son.