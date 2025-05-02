What's the story

Jeremy Renner, the star who played Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in the Marvel series Hawkeye, revealed turning down an offer for the show's second season.

Speaking on the latest episode of the High Performance podcast, Renner said he was offered "half" of what he was paid for the previous season.

The actor expressed his disappointment over the pay cut: "I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money.'"