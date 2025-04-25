What's the story

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, recently joined her colleagues Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir in condemning the Pahalgam attack on social media.

The tragic incident, which took place on Tuesday, left 26 people dead in Kashmir.

The attack drew widespread condemnation on social media, with not only Indian celebrities but also several Pakistani artists expressing their grief.

Among them was Khan, who initially posted a message but later deleted it.