Mahira Khan deletes condolence post on Pahalgam attack
What's the story
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, recently joined her colleagues Fawad Khan and Hania Aamir in condemning the Pahalgam attack on social media.
The tragic incident, which took place on Tuesday, left 26 people dead in Kashmir.
The attack drew widespread condemnation on social media, with not only Indian celebrities but also several Pakistani artists expressing their grief.
Among them was Khan, who initially posted a message but later deleted it.
Social media reaction
Khan's deleted post and its impact
On Thursday, around 9:00pm, Khan took to her official Instagram Story to pay her condolences.
She wrote, "Violence anywhere in the world, in any shape or form, is an act of mere cowardice. My condolences to all those affected by the attack in Pahalgam.. #pahalgamattack."
However, by Friday morning, the post was deleted. The reason behind it remains unclear.
Currently, her Story only has a promotional post.
Wider response
Other artists shared condolences on social media
Apart from Khan, Fawad, and Aamir, many other Pakistani artists also took to social media to pay their condolences after the attack. These included Farhan Saeed, Mawra Hocane, and Usama Khan.
The attack has also had a significant impact on Fawad, who was set to make his much-anticipated Bollywood comeback alongside Vaani Kapoor.
However, on Thursday, PTI reported that their film Abir Gulaal, which was originally scheduled for release on May 9, will no longer premiere on that date.