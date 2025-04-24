What's the story

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, won't release in India.

PTI reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the decision following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The film marks Khan's return to Bollywood after a nine-year hiatus and also stars Vaani Kapoor.

Abir Gulaal's songs have also abruptly vanished from YouTube.