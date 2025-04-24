Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' won't release in India now: Reports
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, won't release in India.
PTI reported that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the decision following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
The film marks Khan's return to Bollywood after a nine-year hiatus and also stars Vaani Kapoor.
Abir Gulaal's songs have also abruptly vanished from YouTube.
Khan's previous films
HC rejected a formal ban on Pakistani artists in 2023
The actor previously featured in three Bollywood films—Khoobsurat (2014), Kapoor & Sons (2016), and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).
All of these received significant attention due to his strong popularity among Indian audiences.
But after the 2016 Uri terror attack, Indian film bodies like IMPPA and AICWA banned Pakistani artists.
Though the Bombay High Court rejected a formal ban in 2023, industry insiders say an unofficial freeze on collaborations has continued since then.
Reactions
Khan and Kapoor on the terror attack
Both Khan and Kapoor had expressed their sadness over the incident on social media. Khan wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam...we pray for strength and healing for their families."
Since its announcement, Abir Gulaal has faced backlash, particularly due to Khan's casting, and this outrage has intensified following the recent terror attack.
The attack led India to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan and implement several strong retaliatory measures.