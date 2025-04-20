'Superboys of Malegaon' arrives on Prime Video on this date
What's the story
The highly acclaimed drama, Superboys of Malegaon, directed by Reema Kagti, is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 25.
The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and premiered theatrically on February 28 to positive reviews.
Meanwhile, you can currently rent the movie on the streamer for ₹249.
Inspiration
'Superboys of Malegaon' is inspired by a documentary
Superboys of Malegaon takes inspiration from the acclaimed 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.
The film chronicles the true journey of Nasir Sheikh (played by Adarsh Gourav) and his friends as they go on a filmmaking adventure in the bustling town of Malegaon.
Despite social and economic challenges, their film proves to be a beacon of hope in a world where Bollywood is a way of life.
Celebration
'Superboys of Malegaon' celebrates the spirit of dreamers
Critics have praised the film for its realistic performances, grounded storyline, and humorous moments.
The project also features Viineet Kumar Siingh, Shashank Arora, Gyanendra Tripathi, Saqib Ayub, Riddhi Kumar, and Muskkaan Jaferi in key roles.
Though the film didn't work well at the box office, it will now reach a wider audience through its digital premiere.
