What's the story

With the Pahalgam terror attack still fresh in everybody's minds, the fate of the upcoming Bollywood movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, hangs in the balance.

The movie's May 9 release is now at risk, with exhibitors increasingly worried.

Adding salt to the controversy, two songs of the movie—Angrezi Rangrasiya and Khudaya Ishq—were abruptly taken down from YouTube India without any explanation.

The tracks had been uploaded to the channel of A Richer Lens Entertainment, the film's co-producer.