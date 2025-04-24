Fawad Khan's 'Abir Gulaal' songs suddenly disappear from YouTube
What's the story
With the Pahalgam terror attack still fresh in everybody's minds, the fate of the upcoming Bollywood movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, hangs in the balance.
The movie's May 9 release is now at risk, with exhibitors increasingly worried.
Adding salt to the controversy, two songs of the movie—Angrezi Rangrasiya and Khudaya Ishq—were abruptly taken down from YouTube India without any explanation.
The tracks had been uploaded to the channel of A Richer Lens Entertainment, the film's co-producer.
Sudden removal
Saregama also removed 'Abir Gulaal' songs from YouTube
Along with the film's official channel, Saregama, the record label that holds the rights to Abir Gulaal's soundtrack, has also removed the songs from its YouTube channel.
Despite the sudden move, neither the film's producers nor lead actors have released an official statement over the removal of the songs.
Vaani Kapoor, who stars opposite Khan, deleted a promotional video featuring him, which she had shared on Tuesday, the day of the Pahalgam attack.
Potential postponement
'Abir Gulaal' faces backlash and rumors of release delay
The Pahalgam terror attack has sparked a backlash against Kapoor, with netizens trending hashtags such as #BoycottVaaniKapoor.
In an attempt to quell the criticism, Kapoor had shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing her devastation over the attack.
Khan also condemned the Pahalgam attack, mourning the incident.
Meanwhile, exhibitors are reportedly wary of the current sentiment after the tragic incident, fuelling rumors that Abir Gulaal's release may be postponed.