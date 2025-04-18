'Busier than Shah Rukh Khan': Anurag Kashyap clarifies filmmaking status
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has clarified he hasn't quit filmmaking despite leaving Mumbai and Bollywood recently.
In a post on X/Twitter, the Manmarziyaan director wrote, "I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking."
He stressed his busy schedule, claiming to be "busier than Shah Rukh Khan" with projects lined up for the next three years.
Kashyap also said that he has "five directorial hopefully coming out this year or maybe three now and two early next year."
Twitter Post
Take a look at the post
I have relocated cities.i have not left filmmaking . For all the people who think I am frustrated and gone . I am here and I am busier than shah rukh khan ( I have to be, I don’t make— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 17, 2025
As much money😂) I don’t have dates until 2028. I have five directorial hopefully coming out…
Work commitments
Kashyap claims that he rejects three projects daily
Kashyap further spoke about his busy work schedule, claiming that his IMDb profile is so extensive he turns down three projects a day.
The filmmaker expressed frustration over assumptions about his career and told critics to "go s*** your own c**** or if you are flexible enough lick your own a**."
This comes after his earlier confirmation of leaving Mumbai as the industry chased "unrealistic targets" and a "toxic" atmosphere.
Industry criticism
Earlier, Kashyap had criticized Bollywood's unrealistic targets
In an interview with The Hindu, he expressed his desire to distance himself from the Mumbai film industry, which he described as "toxic."
Kashyap had slammed Bollywood's obsession with unrealistic financial targets. "Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore film," he said.
"The creative atmosphere is gone," he lamented. This was part of why the Sacred Games director moved to Bengaluru.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Kashyap is busy with his directorial projects
Kashyap is currently busy with Dacoit - Ek Prem Katha, in which he will be seen as a cop.
The project, directed by Shaneil Deo in his debut, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang. It also features Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh.
It is being shot in Hindi and Telugu simultaneously, and is being filmed in Hyderabad.