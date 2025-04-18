What's the story

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has clarified he hasn't quit filmmaking despite leaving Mumbai and Bollywood recently.

In a post on X/Twitter, the Manmarziyaan director wrote, "I have relocated cities. I have not left filmmaking."

He stressed his busy schedule, claiming to be "busier than Shah Rukh Khan" with projects lined up for the next three years.

Kashyap also said that he has "five directorial hopefully coming out this year or maybe three now and two early next year."