KJo shuts down Ozempic rumors, says lost weight 'right way'
What's the story
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has finally put an end to the rumors of his drastic weight loss.
The speculations started when Johar flaunted his new look while walking the ramp for his own brand, Tyaani Jewellery, in January.
Fans and media have been crediting the "miracle drug" Ozempic—used for diabetes treatment and associated with weight loss—for his transformation.
However, Johar has now clarified that he lost weight "the right way."
Weight loss journey
Johar's transformation journey revealed in Instagram session
During an animated #AskKJo session on Instagram, Johar, responding to several queries, spoke about his weight loss journey.
Without naming Ozempic, he made it crystal clear that he hasn't depended on any medication for his transformation.
"That's a lot of work, and it's not medication like the rumor suggests. I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I've never felt happier, lighter on my feet."
Lifestyle changes
Johar's new lifestyle: 'OMAD' and physical activities
Johar further revealed his weight loss was due to a change in his relationship with food and a commitment to physical activities.
He spoke about following a diet plan called "OMAD," where he eats one meal a day. He also avoids gluten, dairy, and sugar in the diet.
Regular swimming and workouts have been integral to his transformation, contributing to his newfound zest and zeal for work.