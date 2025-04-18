What's the story

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has finally put an end to the rumors of his drastic weight loss.

The speculations started when Johar flaunted his new look while walking the ramp for his own brand, Tyaani Jewellery, in January.

Fans and media have been crediting the "miracle drug" Ozempic—used for diabetes treatment and associated with weight loss—for his transformation.

However, Johar has now clarified that he lost weight "the right way."