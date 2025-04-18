What's the story

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty have officially named their newborn daughter Evaarah, which means "gift of God."

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on March 24, shared a heartwarming family photograph on social media on Friday to make the announcement.

While the baby's face stayed hidden, it certainly marked her Instagram debut!

Moreover, the announcement came on new-father Rahul's birthday.