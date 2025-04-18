KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty reveal daughter's name: Evaarah
What's the story
Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty have officially named their newborn daughter Evaarah, which means "gift of God."
The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on March 24, shared a heartwarming family photograph on social media on Friday to make the announcement.
While the baby's face stayed hidden, it certainly marked her Instagram debut!
Moreover, the announcement came on new-father Rahul's birthday.
Public reaction
Fans showered love on the couple's Instagram post
Rahul, currently playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, posted the picture with a touching caption that read, "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah - Gift of God."
As expected, the couple's Instagram post was immediately flooded with love and wishes by fans across social media.
Shetty and Rahul started dating in January 2019, before getting married in 2023.
KL Rahul & his wife with their daughter - "EVAARAH": Gift of God ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VMQERCJgZ0— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 18, 2025