Is Ram Charan collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga?
What's the story
Despite the recent box office disappointment of Telugu superstar Ram Charan's Game Changer, the actor remains undeterred.
His upcoming project, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is eagerly awaited.
Post-Peddi, he is rumored to be collaborating with Sukumar, who directed the Pushpa franchise.
However, there are speculations about a potential collaboration between Charan and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga during the interim period.
Rumor clarified
Charan-Vanga collaboration rumors dismissed
While CineJosh has debunked the rumors of Charan teaming up with Reddy Vanga, they did confirm that there is a gap between Sukumar and Charan's projects.
This gap could open up a window for Charan to take up another project.
There are rumors that the next project may be produced by UV Creations, though the director isn't been finalized yet.
Vanga's schedule
On the other hand, Reddy Vanga is busy with his own films.
His movie Spirit, starring Prabhas, was supposed to begin production in January.
However, as Prabhas has been busy and has also been dealing with health issues, the shooting has been pushed and is expected to begin in the coming months.
After Spirit, the Animal filmmaker will reportedly work on the sequel to his hit movie, called Animal Park.