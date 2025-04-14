What's the story

Famous Bollywood playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, and his wife Radhika Mukherjee have reportedly bought a grand bungalow in Prabhachiwadi, Pune.

The couple purchased the property for ₹10cr, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

The deal was registered in March 2025, incurring ₹50L as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration fees.