Shaan, wife Radhika buy luxury bungalow in Pune for ₹10cr
What's the story
Famous Bollywood playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, and his wife Radhika Mukherjee have reportedly bought a grand bungalow in Prabhachiwadi, Pune.
The couple purchased the property for ₹10cr, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.
The deal was registered in March 2025, incurring ₹50L as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration fees.
Property specifics
Prabhachiwadi is a growing hub of high-end residential properties
The property purchased by Shaan and Radhika is a plot-plus-bungalow spread over a little over 0.4 hectares (approximately 4,787.92 sq. yd). The built-up area of the bungalow is about 5,500 sq. ft. (roughly 511.04 sq. m).
Prabhachiwadi, situated in the Pune district's Maval taluka, is famous for its countryside, open land parcels, and growing residential developments.
Location advantage
Prabhachiwadi's strategic location and accessibility
Prabhachiwadi lies in the Pune Metropolitan Region and has easy access to major routes, including the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It is easily reachable from Pune city as well as industrial areas in the vicinity.
However, Shaan did not respond to queries regarding his new property purchase.
Real estate trend
Shaan joins other singers in real estate investments
Shaan's investment in real estate mirrors a trend among other singers.
In January, Jubin Nautiyal bought a four-bedroom apartment for ₹4.94cr in Mumbai's Madh Island area.
Last year, singer and music composer Rahul Vaidya bought a swanky apartment in Mumbai for ₹9cr.
In February, composer and singer Anu Malik sold two apartments for ₹14.49cr in Mumbai's Santacruz West area.