'Not good': Sharmila Tagore's candid review of Ibrahim's 'Nadaaniyaan'
What's the story
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who recently made a comeback to Bengali cinema with Puratawn, has expressed her honest opinion about her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan.
In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika, she said, "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome."
"He has tried his best. These things shouldn't really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good."
Sibling praise
Tagore praised Sara Ali Khan's hard work and potential
While Tagore was critical of Ibrahim's debut, she had only high praise for her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan.
She said, "Sara is a good actress. She works very hard and is capable of doing a lot more. She'll also achieve that."
Sara debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with Kedarnath and has starred in projects such as Simmba and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, among others.
Career reflection
Tagore hinted at a possible retirement from Bengali cinema
In a separate interview with PTI, Tagore recently hinted she may retire from Bengali cinema.
She said she loves doing Bengali films, but her health conditions make it difficult for her to continue acting.
"I love doing Bengali films. I love everything about Kolkata, but I am not as fit (for acting in shoots) as required due to my health conditions," she revealed.