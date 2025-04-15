What's the story

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who recently made a comeback to Bengali cinema with Puratawn, has expressed her honest opinion about her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan.

In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika, she said, "Ibrahim's film was not good, but he still looks very handsome."

"He has tried his best. These things shouldn't really be said in front of everyone, but honestly, the picture isn't great. Ultimately, the picture has to be good."