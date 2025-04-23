Film federation leaders oppose 'Abir Gulaal' release over Fawad's casting
What's the story
The upcoming movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is facing major backlash after its teaser dropped on April 1.
The controversy escalated after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
The fact that Khan is cast has drawn criticism and calls for a boycott from various quarters. And now members of the Film Federation have raised objections, reports Hindustan Times.
Federation leaders
Federation leaders expressed strong opposition to 'Abir Gulaal's release
Ashoke Pandit, Indian Film & Television Directors's Association (IFTDA) President, strongly opposed the film's release.
He said, "This incident is an act of war against the nation... We, as a federation, have requested with folded hands not to work with Pakistanis."
"People think 'Agar mere ghar ka aadmi nahi mara toh f**k it, I don't care', but if this film's heroine or makers' family members had been shot by the terrorist, they wouldn't have worked (with Khan)," Pandit added.
Criticism
Pandit criticized Indian cricketers for playing against Pakistan
Pandit also slammed Indian cricketers for playing matches against Pakistan in Dubai, like the Champions Trophy game played earlier this year.
Pandit claimed the public is angry, and they'll take action against cricketers, artists, and singers. "Things have reached a saturation point."
He added, "We will issue an order stating that anyone who collaborates with Pakistani artists will be boycotted by the industry."
FWICE's stance
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) backed the boycott
BN Tiwari, President of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), also supported the boycott of Abir Gulaal.
He said, "We will not let Abir Gulaal be released in India. Action will be taken against the makers (if they release the film)."
The movie, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is set to release on May 9.
Meanwhile, internet users have also started calling for a boycott of Abir Gulaal.