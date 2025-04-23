What's the story

The upcoming movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, is facing major backlash after its teaser dropped on April 1.

The controversy escalated after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on Tuesday, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The fact that Khan is cast has drawn criticism and calls for a boycott from various quarters. And now members of the Film Federation have raised objections, reports Hindustan Times.