It's Kartik's romantic drama v/s Ayushmann's 'Thama' this Diwali
What's the story
Diwali 2025 is shaping up to be a big season for Bollywood, as a major box office clash is already grabbing attention.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's yet-to-be-titled romantic drama is set to release during the festive weekend.
But it won't be an easy run, as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, the fifth film in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, is releasing during that week only.
All eyes are on this exciting face-off between romance and horror-comedy.
Teaser
Aaryan teased intense rockstar role in first look
Adding to the buzz, the first look of Aaryan and Sreeleela's untitled love story was revealed in February.
Directed by Anurag Basu, the film features Aaryan as a passionate rockstar, evoking memories of Aditya Roy Kapur's character from Aashiqui 2.
The teaser opens with Aaryan performing a remastered version of Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in front of a massive crowd, hinting at an emotional and musical journey ahead.
Fans have already shared their excitement over this fresh pairing.
Production
'Thama' aims to deliver thrills with laughs this Diwali
On the other hand, Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, is shaping up to be an exciting mix of horror, comedy, and drama.
The vampire movie is in its final leg of production, and reports claim that it is expected to wrap up by May-end.
The team is working hard on high-quality visual effects to enhance the experience. As part of the hit horror-comedy universe, Thama is already creating buzz, with fans hoping it follows the success of Stree 2.