What's the story

Diwali 2025 is shaping up to be a big season for Bollywood, as a major box office clash is already grabbing attention.

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's yet-to-be-titled romantic drama is set to release during the festive weekend.

But it won't be an easy run, as Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, the fifth film in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, is releasing during that week only.

All eyes are on this exciting face-off between romance and horror-comedy.