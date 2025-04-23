What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently revealed his ambitious plans to extend his successful cop universe.

Speaking to film critic Komal Nahata on his podcast Game Changers, the director confirmed that sequels for Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi are in the pipeline.

He also teased possible spin-offs with Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, whose characters were introduced in the 2024 release, Singham Again.