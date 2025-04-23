Rohit Shetty confirms sequels for 'Simmba' and 'Sooryavanshi'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently revealed his ambitious plans to extend his successful cop universe.
Speaking to film critic Komal Nahata on his podcast Game Changers, the director confirmed that sequels for Ranveer Singh's Simmba and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi are in the pipeline.
He also teased possible spin-offs with Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, whose characters were introduced in the 2024 release, Singham Again.
Future plans
Shetty's vision for the cop universe's future
Shetty said, "Simmba ka bhi part 2 hoga, Sooryavanshi bhi aage badhegi. Aur bhi log aaenge. Aur bhi filmein banengi cop universe mein (Simmba's sequel will happen soon. We also plan to take Sooryavanshi forward. More actors will be asked to join, and more films will be made)."
While Shetty didn't initially imagine building a cop universe, he started to connect and envision more characters during the writing of Simmba, which was released in 2018.
Cast details
'Singham Again' featured a blend of old and new characters
Singham Again, which released in 2024, had an interesting mix of old and new characters featuring Ajay Devgn, Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shroff, Kumar, and Singh.
Shetty disclosed it was "challenging" to convince actors like Singh and Devgn to appear in each other's films.
The ball started rolling with senior actors like Devgn and Kumar, who had done multi-starrers and knew their cameo in one film could lead to a separate project.