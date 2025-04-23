Janhvi Kapoor's Hindi teacher defends her against language trolls
What's the story
Seema Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's former Hindi teacher, has come out in support of her amid trolls who attack her for her language skills.
In a recent interview, Kapoor (the teacher) said she didn't approve of such criticism and called it "childish and immature."
She stressed that language is just a way to express, and it shouldn't be used to judge someone's capability.
Teacher's perspective
'Language is a form of expression...'
Kapoor, who is also actor Annu Kapoor's sister, was the one who trained the Dhadak actor in diction and language before her acting debut in 2018.
She said, "I think it's childish and immature to target someone over their language. It's not like I can speak French or German. Language is a form of expression."
"Before we had language, we communicated through hand gestures — and we survived, didn't we?"
Teacher's contribution
Kapoor did not charge any fee for her services
Kapoor revealed she didn't charge anything for her services, saying, "Sri ji (Sridevi) and Boney ji (Boney Kapoor) asked how much I'd charge as fees, and I said, 'Ghar ke bachche...'"
"And it's not like I'm a professional teacher."
She further shared that teaching Janhvi helped her through a rough patch, adding, "I was going through a tough time, and this helped take my mind off things."
Student's progress
Kapoor praised Janhvi's artistic growth
The former teacher shared a heartwarming incident where Janhvi sent her a self-composed poem. "I told her to keep writing, it would help her grow as an artist," she said, seemingly proud of her student.
Kapoor also shared that Sridevi was deeply involved in the training process.
Janhvi will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
She's also gearing up for another major release—Param Sundari, a romantic-comedy co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.