What's the story

In a thrilling development for music and film enthusiasts, PVR INOX Pictures will re-release the iconic Pink Floyd concert film, PINK FLOYD AT POMPEII - MCMLXXII, in Indian theaters.

The cinematic masterpiece, originally directed by Adrian Lyne in 1972, will be screened on Thursday and Friday.

The film has been digitally remastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage for this limited theatrical release.