Watch Pink Floyd's iconic concert film in theaters this April
What's the story
In a thrilling development for music and film enthusiasts, PVR INOX Pictures will re-release the iconic Pink Floyd concert film, PINK FLOYD AT POMPEII - MCMLXXII, in Indian theaters.
The cinematic masterpiece, originally directed by Adrian Lyne in 1972, will be screened on Thursday and Friday.
The film has been digitally remastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage for this limited theatrical release.
Film details
'Pompeii' concert film showcases band's iconic performances
The remastered film features improved audio, including new theatrical and home entertainment mixes in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos by acclaimed sound engineer Steven Wilson.
It offers a live set by the band, performed without an audience.
The concert was shot in October 1971 at the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, Italy.
It features some of the band's most iconic compositions, including Echoes, A Saucerful of Secrets, and One of These Days.
Added content
Film offers rare behind-the-scenes footage
Apart from the concert performances, the film also features rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band at work.
It was captured at London's Abbey Road Studios during the early stages of recording The Dark Side of the Moon.
The cinematic visuals of Pompeii, captured in natural light and twilight, enhance the performance's surreal energy.
This exclusive re-release gives Indian audiences a chance to experience the film like never before.
So, get ready to be transported to the 1970s with Pink Floyd.