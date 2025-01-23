3,825 cops, 10 bomb squads—tight security for Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert
What's the story
After their massive Mumbai concert, British band Coldplay is set to perform in Ahmedabad.
Ahead of the highly anticipated show, a massive security plan has been activated.
The band will take the stage at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (January 25) and Sunday (January 26) as part of their India tour.
Located in Motera, it is the world's largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of over one lakh people.
Security details
Security personnel deployment for Coldplay concert
Joint Commissioner of Police, Neeraj Badgujar, said 3,825 police personnel will be deployed in and around the stadium.
The security force will include 14 deputy commissioners of police, 25 assistant commissioners of police, 63 police inspectors, 142 sub-inspectors, and over 3,500 constables.
"Given the movement of over one lakh people each day...we will deploy these personnel to provide security and maintain law and order," Badgujar said.
Additional measures
Special teams and emergency plans for concert
Teams of Ahmedabad city crime branch and Special Operations Group will keep an eye on strategic locations, including Metro stations.
"One team of NSG along with three Quick Response Teams, one team of State Disaster Response Force, and 10 teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed at key locations," Badgujar confirmed.
He added medical and paramedical teams will be on standby during the event.
Emergency preparedness
Disaster management plan and emergency evacuation plan in place
Badgujar revealed that a disaster management plan and an emergency evacuation plan have been prepared in collaboration with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.
A mock drill based on these plans will be conducted by police in the coming days.
The concert will start at 5:30pm and end at 10:00pm with entry gates opening for spectators at 2:00pm.