What's the story

After their massive Mumbai concert, British band Coldplay is set to perform in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the highly anticipated show, a massive security plan has been activated.

The band will take the stage at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (January 25) and Sunday (January 26) as part of their India tour.

Located in Motera, it is the world's largest cricket stadium, with a capacity of over one lakh people.