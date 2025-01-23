What's the story

Masahiro Nakai, popular name in Japan's entertainment industry and ex-member of SMAP boyband, has announced retirement after being accused of sexual misconduct.

Nakai had been forced into a corner after the allegations prompted several top brands to pull their ads from Fuji Television, a major Japanese broadcaster where Nakai served as a host.

In a statement to his fan club, Nakai confirmed he waited to announce his retirement until all discussions with TV stations, radio broadcasters, sponsors, etc., were finalized.