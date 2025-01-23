J-pop icon Masahiro Nakai retires amid sexual misconduct claims
What's the story
Masahiro Nakai, popular name in Japan's entertainment industry and ex-member of SMAP boyband, has announced retirement after being accused of sexual misconduct.
Nakai had been forced into a corner after the allegations prompted several top brands to pull their ads from Fuji Television, a major Japanese broadcaster where Nakai served as a host.
In a statement to his fan club, Nakai confirmed he waited to announce his retirement until all discussions with TV stations, radio broadcasters, sponsors, etc., were finalized.
Career impact
Brands pulled ads from Fuji TV following reports of settlement
Earlier this month, Fuji Television suspended a weekly show hosted by 52-year-old Nakai after media reports of him paying a woman ¥90 million (approximately ₹5 crore) as a settlement spread.
The handling of the case upset many, with several variety TV shows cutting scenes of Nakai.
Top brands including Toyota, McDonald's, and Seven & i Holdings (owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain) pulled their commercials from the Fuji Television network. Around 20 brands followed suit.
Allegation details
Allegations detailed: Nakai accused of forced sexual act
The woman accused Nakai of sexual misconduct, with one tabloid alleging it involved a "sexual act against her will" in a private setting.
The same reports also suggested a Fuji Television executive had arranged a meal where Nakai met the woman in 2023.
Although the network has denied these allegations, it announced last week that it was investigating the matter following criticism from a US activist investor over its lack of transparency.
Shareholder outrage
Shareholder demanded clarity, Fuji Media shares took a hit
Last week, Rising Sun Management, an affiliate of US fund Dalton Investments and a shareholder in Fuji Television's parent company, demanded Fuji clarify the facts.
The firm expressed its outrage over the lack of consistency and transparency in reporting the facts and responding to the allegations.
Following these allegations, shares of Fuji Media fell more than 15% but have since shown signs of recovery.
Investigation underway
Johnny & Associates scandal: Sexual abuse in J-pop not new
Fuji Television's president Koichi Minato held a press conference last week but did not reveal details of the allegation.
Instead, he spoke of a new internal investigation to be conducted by a committee that will be formed soon.
This scandal comes after now-defunct talent agency Johnny & Associates—which SMAP was long associated with—admitted to sexual abuse allegations by its late founder, Johnny Kitagawa, in 2023.