Diddy's accuser says she almost stabbed him after alleged rape
What's the story
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the jailed music mogul, is facing another lawsuit.
In a shocking revelation, a woman named Ashley Parham has accused Combs of sexual assault, alleging that in 2018, he and three others raped her at a California residence.
She alleges that Combs and three other unidentified men raped her during what she described as a "kill or be killed" scenario.
Self-Defense
Parham contemplated self-defense but refrained due to morals
In an interview with NewsNation, Parham said, "I hit him in the back with my left hand and he fell down on the stairs. He was lying down on the stairs and he turned back and looked at me and I had the knife in both of my hands."
"I was about to stab him because it felt like a life-or-death situation," she revealed, but she chose not to after her "moral compass kicked back in."
Accomplices
Former Diddy Chief of Staff allegedly involved in incident
Parham's allegations also include Shane Pearce, a friend of Pearce's, and one of Combs's bodyguards.
Parham claims Kristina Khorram, former chief of staff for Combs, witnessed the incident and even abetted it. Khorram, according to Parham, tried inserting a copper IUD into her at Combs's request.
She also accuses Combs of sexually assaulting her with a television remote control after she spoke about Tupac Shakur's murder.
After the assault, Combs allegedly fired a gun at Parham.
Denial
Parham returned to the scene; Combs denies the allegations
Despite finding safety at a neighbor's house, Parham returned to the scene of the alleged assault to spend the night. When asked about her decision, she said, "I kind of just gave up on life."
In response to these allegations, Combs and his legal team have categorically denied all claims. They claim evidence shows Combs was not in Orinda on the date of the alleged incident.