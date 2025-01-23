What's the story

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the jailed music mogul, is facing another lawsuit.

In a shocking revelation, a woman named Ashley Parham has accused Combs of sexual assault, alleging that in 2018, he and three others raped her at a California residence.

She alleges that Combs and three other unidentified men raped her during what she described as a "kill or be killed" scenario.