'Padmaavat' re-release delayed; to now hit theaters on this date
What's the story
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic masterpiece Padmaavat will be re-released in theaters on its seventh anniversary in a grand manner.
Originally slated for January 24, the film's return has now been pushed to February 6.
The movie stars an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor.
Film's inspiration
'Padmaavat' is a tribute to Queen Padmavati's bravery
Inspired by Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem Padmavat, Padmaavat narrates the unforgettable story of Queen Padmavati, who was renowned for beauty and courage.
Set in medieval India in 1303 AD, Queen Padmavati, played by Padukone, is Maharawal Ratan Singh's (Kapoor) proud wife and the pride of the rich Kingdom of Chittor.
The story takes a turn when Sultan Allaudin Khilji (Singh), hears rumors about her stunning beauty.
Film's success
'Padmaavat' re-release celebrates its enduring popularity
Upon its release in 2018, Padmaavat became a nationwide sensation with its stunning visuals, songs, and unforgettable performances.
It marked Singh and Padukone's third collaboration with Bhansali after Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and Bajirao Mastani in 2015.
The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.
It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.