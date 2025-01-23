What's the story

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently said she is extremely happy and "honored" to be cast as Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the upcoming film Chhaava.

At the trailer launch event, she said this role has given her such satisfaction that she feels "happy enough to retire" afterward.

Led by Vicky Kaushal, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar and will be released on February 14.