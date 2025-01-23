'Happy enough to retire': Rashmika on playing Yesubai in 'Chhaava'
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently said she is extremely happy and "honored" to be cast as Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the upcoming film Chhaava.
At the trailer launch event, she said this role has given her such satisfaction that she feels "happy enough to retire" afterward.
Led by Vicky Kaushal, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar and will be released on February 14.
Honor
'The most privileged and special thing...'
Mandanna said she was surprised to be offered such a huge role.
"I remember being absolutely shocked - how did Laxman sir even think of giving me a role like this to play?"
"From a girl coming from the South to play Maharani Yesubai is the most privileged and special thing I could ask for in this lifetime."
"I just feel like I am happy to retire. I am not someone who cries, but this trailer choked me up."
Preparation
How Mandanna prepared for the role
Speaking about how she prepared for the role, Mandanna said, "There was, of course, a lot of rehearsal in terms of language and everything."
"But, it's just the trust you have in the team because you know that if someone has to pull this off, you shouldn't have any sort of barriers with yourself. You just have to say, 'Sir, I am all in. Whatever you ask for, I am here to deliver."
Film details
'Chhaava' ensemble cast and crew details
Chhaava features Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat also play pivotal roles in the film.
The music has been composed by AR Rahman and it has been produced by Maddock Films.
Film's theme
'Chhaava' explores life of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
Chhaava is based on the novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant.
The film explores the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj after his legendary father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death.
Despite nursing a fractured leg from a recent gym accident, Mandanna opted to attend the trailer launch event.
Apart from Chhaava, she will also be seen in Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera, a Sekhar Kammula-directed drama flick.