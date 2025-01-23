Arnold Schwarzenegger donates $1M to LA wildfire relief
Hollywood icon and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has pledged $1 million toward the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.
He announced his commitment via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he would be splitting his donation between three organizations: LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity (Greater LA).
"A lot of my fans have asked me how they can help LA. I'm going to lead the way," he wrote.
Fundraising initiative
Schwarzenegger unveiled 'LA Strong' T-shirt for additional support
Along with his donation, Schwarzenegger has also started a fundraising campaign. He launched an "LA Strong" T-shirt, the sales proceeds of which will directly go to the organizations he is supporting.
The shirt's design is inspired by a popular Los Angeles souvenir sold on the Venice boardwalk, with Schwarzenegger's image.
"The shirt might look familiar - it's based on an LA classic they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk," he added.
But I know you want to help. So I had my team design a shirt. 100% of the profits will go to those organizations. The shirt might look familiar - it’s based on an LA classic they sell to tourists on the Venice boardwalk, except I can use my image: https://t.co/RcIBqbkOnP— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 21, 2025
Crisis overview
LA wildfires: A look at the devastating impact
The raging wildfires in Los Angeles have caused a catastrophic loss of life and property. At least 27 people have died and over 15,000 structures have been destroyed.
Two major fires, the Palisades and Eaton wildfires, remain active. A new fire, the Hughes Fire, has broken out in Santa Clarita, burning an area of 9,435 acres and prompting evacuation orders for over 31K people.
Collective aid
Other organizations join Schwarzenegger in wildfire relief efforts
Schwarzenegger's donation is part of a larger collective effort to help those affected by the wildfires.
MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy, has raised $3.2 million for wildfire relief and given away $2.2 million to those in need.
The organization offers initial disaster relief including financial assistance and grocery cards to people who have worked in music for at least three years or have six commercially released recordings.