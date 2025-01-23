What's the story

Hollywood icon and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has pledged $1 million toward the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

He announced his commitment via a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he would be splitting his donation between three organizations: LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, and Habitat for Humanity (Greater LA).

"A lot of my fans have asked me how they can help LA. I'm going to lead the way," he wrote.