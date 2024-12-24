Summarize Simplifying... In short A notorious drug smuggler, active in the international drug trade, was killed in California, with the Godara and Brar gangs claiming responsibility.

The gangs accused the smuggler of promoting drug addiction in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, and of spying on their members in the US.

They alleged he fled to the US with police assistance and continued his illicit activities, leading to his targeted killing.

Sunil Yadav was living in the US

Drug smuggler killed in California, Goldy Brar gang claims responsibility

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:46 am Dec 24, 202409:46 am

What's the story A drug smuggler associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was shot dead in Stockton, California on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Yadav, a native of Fazilka in Punjab. He had been living under a false identity in the US for two years on a fake passport issued from Delhi under the name Rahul. The rival gangs led by Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for Yadav's killing.

Criminal history

Yadav's involvement in international drug trade

Before his US stint, Yadav was active in Dubai and was a key player in the international drug trade. The Rajasthan Police had previously arrested one of Yadav's associates in Dubai with help from local agencies. A red corner notice had been issued against him recently. In a Facebook post, the Godara and Brar gangs alleged that Yadav played a role in the death of Ankit Bhadu during an encounter with Punjab Police.

Accusations

Gangs accuse Yadav of fueling drug addiction

The Godara and Brar gangs blamed Yadav and his aides for fuelling drug addiction among youth in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, in collusion with police forces. They alleged Yadav fled to the US with police help, fearing revenge after Bhadu's death in 2019. They threatened to target their enemies globally, saying "After going there, they started spying on our brothers."

Spying claims

Gangs allege Yadav's involvement in spying activities

The gangs also accused Yadav of spying on their members in the US. They alleged that he informed people about the potential harm their group could do and falsely claimed that they were recruited by intelligence and police. "He used to inform the police about our brothers by claiming to be a part of our group," the post read.