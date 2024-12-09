Summarize Simplifying... In short In the wake of a tragic stampede at a theater during the promotion of 'Pushpa 2', filmmaker RGV defended actor Arjun, stating it's unfair to blame him for the incident.

RGV also questioned the ban on special shows following such events, suggesting the police or theater management should be held accountable instead.

Meanwhile, Arjun expressed his condolences and offered ₹25 lakh in financial aid to the bereaved family.

'Truly ridiculous to blame Arjun for Pushpa 2 stampede': RGV

By Tanvi Gupta 02:26 pm Dec 09, 202402:26 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come out in defense of superstar Allu Arjun amid the controversy surrounding the stampede that took place during a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad on December 4. The incident claimed the life of a woman in her 30s and left her son injured. Varma took to X/Twitter on Monday to share his thoughts, stating it was "truly ridiculous" to blame Arjun for the tragedy.

Defense statement

Varma questioned the decision to blame Arjun

Defending Arjun, Varma said stampedes are common when huge crowds gather to catch a glimpse of celebrities. He wrote, "It is truly ridiculous to blame @alluarjun for the unfortunate death of a woman in a stampede outside a theater, (sic)." "Celebrities by their very appeal draw huge crowds whether they are Film Stars, Rock stars and even Gods for that matter...and stampedes happen very commonly when there are huge crowds and this is not the 1st time a stampede happened."

Show ban

Varma questioned the ban on special shows

Further, Varma questioned the logic behind banning special shows after such incidents. He argued if action was to be taken, it should be against the police/theater management for granting permission for a star's appearance. "Also there were hundreds of BENEFIT SHOWS all over the state and #Alluarjun just came to one theater and so instead of putting restrictions on a star attending a theater, to ban BENEFIT SHOWS is like BANNING TRAFFIC because of an ACCIDENT, (sic)."

Twitter Post

Take a look at RGV's full post here

Star's response

Arjun expressed condolences and offered financial assistance

Meanwhile, Arjun recently expressed his condolences over the tragic incident and announced a financial aid of ₹25 lakh for the bereaved family. In a video message, he said, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family. We understand that no words or actions can ever compensate for the loss you are bearing." "I would like to extend financial assistance of ₹25 lakh to the family as a goodwill gesture...we will also take care of the medical expenses."

Twitter Post

Here's the video of Arjun

Official statement

Hyderabad Police Commissioner's statement on the incident

Earlier, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand reportedly said there was no prior information from the theater management or Arjun's team about his visit. He also said there were no designated entry or exit points for the actor and his team, despite being informed in advance about their arrival. The stampede happened when hundreds of fans rushed to see Arjun, causing the main gate of Sandhya Theatre to collapse.