The acclaimed historical drama Padmaavat, featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, will be re-released in theaters on January 24.

The announcement was made by Bhansali Productions on Wednesday as the film nears its seventh anniversary.

The post stated: "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January."

It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.