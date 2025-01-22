Deepika-Ranveer's 'Padmaavat' to re-release on this date
What's the story
The acclaimed historical drama Padmaavat, featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor, will be re-released in theaters on January 24.
The announcement was made by Bhansali Productions on Wednesday as the film nears its seventh anniversary.
The post stated: "Witness the epic tale on the big screen again. #Padmaavat in cinemas on 24th January."
It was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Film synopsis
'Padmaavat' plot and initial release details
Padmaavat is a cinematic adaptation of Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem Padmavat.
The movie tells the tale of Queen Padmavati's legendary beauty, her defiance against Sultan Alauddin Khilji, and her unflinching courage.
Released in 2018, it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in key roles.
Despite not being screened in some Indian states amid controversy over its content, it emerged as India's third highest-grossing film of the year.
Film controversy
'Padmaavat' was marred by controversies and protests
The release of Padmaavat was marred by several controversies.
Rajput caste organizations, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, protested against the film's depiction of Queen Padmavati.
They alleged the film showed the Rajput queen in a bad light, resulting in vandalism on film sets and an attack on director Bhansali.
Further, while shooting a scene in Kolhapur in 2017, some attacked the set injuring animals and damaging costumes.
Actor-director collaboration
'Padmaavat' marked third collaboration for Singh-Padukone with Bhansali
Padmaavat was the third collaboration of actors Singh and Padukone with director Bhansali.
The trio had earlier teamed up for Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and Bajirao Mastani in 2015.
Bhansali's next is Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.