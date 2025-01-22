Emmy-winning 'Abbott Elementary' to return for Season 5
What's the story
It's happening!
ABC has confirmed the early renewal of its Emmy-winning comedy series, Abbott Elementary, for a fifth season.
The announcement came during the ongoing fourth season and after the show's most-watched episode to date.
This episode, which aired on January 8, was a crossover with FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and drew over eight million viewers within a week across multiple platforms.
Streaming success
'Abbott Elementary' saw viewership surge on streaming platforms
The crossover episode of Abbott Elementary also marked a major milestone for the show on streaming platforms.
Roughly 39% of the episode's viewers, or 3.15 million people, opted to watch it on Hulu or Disney+.
The early renewal of Abbott Elementary isn't an unprecedented move by ABC. The network has consistently renewed the show well ahead of the May upfronts.
With this latest announcement, the series becomes the first to secure a spot on ABC's 2025-26 schedule.
Show details
'Abbott Elementary' boasts a star-studded cast and unique format
Abbott Elementary boasts a star-studded cast including creator and lead actor Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis.
The show chronicles the lives of teachers at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia.
It uses a mockumentary format just like popular shows such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Modern Family.
Accolades
'Abbott Elementary' has bagged multiple Emmy Awards
The show has won four Emmy Awards, including acting honors for Brunson and Ralph.
It is produced by Warner Bros Television and 20th Television, with executive producers including Brunson, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein.
Abbott Elementary's fourth season currently airs on ABC every Wednesday and streams on Hulu the next day.