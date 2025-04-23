What's the story

In a major development, India's two most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, may soon be seen on Sony TV instead of Colors TV.

Sources close to the development told Hindustan Times that the decision comes largely due to "creative differences" between the current broadcaster Viacom and production house Endemol India.

Notably, this isn't the first time Colors has lost hit shows. Back in 2016, Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil (CNWK) exited the channel too.