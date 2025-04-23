After Kapil's exit, Colors may also lose 'Bigg Boss,' 'Khatron...'
What's the story
In a major development, India's two most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, may soon be seen on Sony TV instead of Colors TV.
Sources close to the development told Hindustan Times that the decision comes largely due to "creative differences" between the current broadcaster Viacom and production house Endemol India.
Notably, this isn't the first time Colors has lost hit shows. Back in 2016, Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights With Kapil (CNWK) exited the channel too.
Possible relocation
Nothing is final yet
The source said, "Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi may find a new home on Sony due to creative differences between the channel and the production house."
However, it is worth noting that no official agreement has been signed yet between Endemol and Sony TV.
The shows are currently hosted by Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, respectively.
Bigg Boss first aired on Sony TV in 2006 before moving to Colors TV from its second season onward.
Show adaptations
Both shows are adaptations of international reality formats
Both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are adaptations of internationally successful reality shows.
Bigg Boss is modeled after the UK show Big Brother, while Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American show Fear Factor.
Despite declining TRP ratings over the years, Bigg Boss continues to be one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television.
Likewise, Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts consistently high ratings and has been a crowd favorite for over a decade.
Show exits
Colors TV's history of losing shows
Back in 2016, Sharma parted ways with Colors TV. The rift was over money, format fatigue, and Sharma wanting to try his hand at a film career.
Colors also launched a rival comedy show, Comedy Nights Bachao, in 2015 with Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek hosting.
The comedian was also tired of the demanding shoot schedules, so he decided to leave the show.
He started The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony later.