Andrew Garfield will return as Spider-Man, but under this condition
What's the story
Andrew Garfield, who essayed the role of Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man series, has teased a return to the iconic superhero role under "weird" circumstances.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he said he loved the opportunity to play Spider-Man and would be interested in bringing the character back only under unusual conditions.
He expressed interest in exploring a version of the character that's strange, unique, and unexpected.
Garfield's statement
'I think it would have to be very weird'
Speaking to ET, he said, "I really loved playing Spider-Man. I would love to play the character again in some capacity, but I think it would have to be very weird."
"I think I would like to do something very strange, I would want to do something very unique, and offbeat and surprising."
The actor also referred to the animated Spider-Verse movies, indicating that their quirky tone and creative liberty could inspire his return.
Past remarks
Garfield's previous statements about returning as Spider-Man
Garfield's recent comments mirror his earlier ones about returning to the Spider-Man franchise.
He had earlier told Esquire, "I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it's additive to the culture, if there's a great concept or something that hasn't been done before that's unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into."
His return has been widely speculated among fans since Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is coming soon
While fans wait to hear about Garfield's return, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in theaters on July 31. The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and already has fans excited.
The flick will follow the adventures of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, as he juggles life as a forgotten superhero.