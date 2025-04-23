Biggs also described his journey to better health as a challenging one. He admitted that it took him "a while" to get his cholesterol under control.

Despite his health-focused lifestyle, he still indulges in his favorite junk food—ice cream.

The actor confessed to occasionally enjoying pints from Van Leeuwen and a gelato shop located in the West Village.

Along with his recent health issues, Biggs has also spoken about his battle with alcoholism before.