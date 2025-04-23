'American Pie' actor Jason Biggs loses 15.9kg after health scare
What's the story
American Pie star Jason Biggs (46) recently revealed to Page Six that he lost 15.88kg over health concerns.
The 46-year-old actor candidly shared that he had been dealing with "some cholesterol issues," which he blamed on his love for ice cream.
To improve his health, Biggs changed his diet and started exercising more regularly. These changes helped him lower his cholesterol levels by 70 points.
Health journey
Biggs's journey to better health was a challenging one
Despite his health-focused lifestyle, he still indulges in his favorite junk food—ice cream.
The actor confessed to occasionally enjoying pints from Van Leeuwen and a gelato shop located in the West Village.
Along with his recent health issues, Biggs has also spoken about his battle with alcoholism before.
Alcoholism struggles
Appearing on his wife Jenny Mollen's All the Fails podcast in March 2024, he confessed that he would leave therapy sessions to buy vodka and drink it before driving home.
He confessed to hiding his alcoholism from his wife, revealing that he had learned how to drink without getting too drunk to have a conversation with her.
Biggs celebrated one year of sobriety in 2018.
Biggs and Mollen married in 2008 and have two sons.