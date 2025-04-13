What's the story

Bryan Johnson, a millionaire famous for his anti-aging efforts, has taken to social media to slam Indian-origin CEO Karun Kaushik.

The tirade was triggered by Kaushik's post on social media about an employee who had just completed their third all-nighter.

Kaushik is the co-founder of Delve, a San Francisco-based start-up that uses artificial intelligence to collect and verify compliance evidence for businesses.