'Shipping death': Bryan Johnson slams CEO for promoting 'all-nighter' culture
What's the story
Bryan Johnson, a millionaire famous for his anti-aging efforts, has taken to social media to slam Indian-origin CEO Karun Kaushik.
The tirade was triggered by Kaushik's post on social media about an employee who had just completed their third all-nighter.
Kaushik is the co-founder of Delve, a San Francisco-based start-up that uses artificial intelligence to collect and verify compliance evidence for businesses.
Statement
Kaushik's post sparked Johnson's criticism
Kaushik's post read, "When you step into the office and your founding AI engineer is on his 3rd all-nighter...this team never stops shipping."
This comment prompted a response from Johnson.
He cited specific health risks such as "impaired glucose metabolism" and "elevated cortisol levels," and likened the practice of working three nights in a row to "shipping death."
His statement emphasized the health risks of such a grueling work culture.
Profile
Who is Bryan Johnson?
Johnson is popular for his anti-aging endeavors. He and his son are often praised for looking "like brothers."
In 2023, they had announced they underwent "the world's first multi-generational plasma exchange," along with Johnson's father (71), to remain forever young.
The website of Johnson's Blueprint project states that he "has achieved the best biomarkers of anyone in the world" and that "he is the healthiest person on the planet."
"He is the most biologically measured person in history," it adds.