Doodling really boosts creativity, you will be surprised with results
What's the story
Though doodling has been often perceived as a mindless activity, it can prove to be an amazing tool to boost creativity.
A daily doodling session can unlock new ideas and perspectives.
The deceptively simple exercise promotes free thinking and can lead to unexpected insights.
By including doodling in your routine, you could be more open to creative solutions, innovative thoughts.
Basic forms
Start with simple shapes
Start your doodling journey with simple shapes like circles, squares, and triangles.
These basic forms are the foundation of more complex designs.
Starting small, gives your mind a chance to relax and explore without pressure.
Once you are comfortable with the shapes, you will naturally progress to more intricate patterns.
Scheduled sessions
Set aside dedicated time
Consistency is the name of the game when it comes to boosting creativity through doodling.
Set a specific time every day for your doodle sessions.
Be it ten minutes in the morning or during lunch breaks, having a dedicated time lays a routine that promotes regular practice.
Variety of materials
Use different tools
The best part is that experimenting with different tools can take your doodling experience to another level.
Try using pencils, pens, markers, or even opt for digital apps to see how each medium affects your creativity.
The variety keeps the process fresh and exciting, while allowing you to discover new techniques and styles.
Guided inspiration
Incorporate themes or prompts
Incorporating themes or prompts into your doodling sessions can guide your creativity when you're stuck.
Choose a word or an idea to inspire every doodle—be it natural elements like trees or water or more abstract ideas like freedom or growth.
This technique not only gives you direction but also makes your creative process more interesting with varied themes, pushing you to explore more.
Community engagement
Share your work
Sharing your doodles with others can take your creative journey a long way by making it community-driven.
It is a great way to get feedback from fellow peers who appreciate unique yet similar art forms.
Being part of a community gives you valuable insights, encourages you to explore different styles, and can help you understand different perspectives of creativity.
Not just inspires but challenges you to enhance and broaden your doodling game.