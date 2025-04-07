Strolls with a view: 5 peaceful urban hikes you'll love
The best part about urban hikes is that they combine the best of both worlds, nature and cityscapes, allowing adventurers to uncover the hidden gems of cities.
Perfect for those who want to explore the great outdoors while still being near urban comforts, these hikes can be anything from scenic trails to historical paths.
They promise adventure and discovery, and a glimpse of nature's beauty within cities.
Griffith Park
Griffith Park trails in Los Angeles
Griffith Park in Los Angeles features several trails that are perfect for hikers of every level.
The park hosts the iconic Hollywood Sign, which can be spotted from a number of spots along the trails.
The park, covering over 4,000 acres of natural land, offers hikers everything from chaparral-covered hillsides to shaded oak groves.
The park also houses attractions such as Griffith Observatory and Los Angeles Zoo.
Arthur's Seat
Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh
Arthur's Seat is an ancient volcano situated in Edinburgh, Scotland, boasting panoramic views of the city and beyond.
The hike is short but steep, making it a favorite amongst locals and tourists wanting a quick escape into nature.
The summit offers breathtaking views of the Edinburgh Castle, Holyrood Palace, and the nearby countryside.
It is an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts wanting to capture stunning cityscapes.
Mount Royal
Mount Royal in Montreal
Mount Royal is a prominent hill in Montreal, Canada, and is home to a number of hiking trails that cater to varying levels of expertise.
The most famous track takes you to the Kondiaronk Belvedere lookout point where visitors get sweeping views of downtown Montreal.
Apart from its natural beauty, Mount Royal also hosts cultural events year-round and is home to landmarks.
Lion Rock Hill
Lion Rock Hill in Hong Kong
Lion Rock Hill has to be one of Hong Kong's most iconic hiking spots, given its unique lion-shaped peak.
While parts of the trail are quite challenging with some steep ascents, the view of Kowloon Peninsula and Victoria Harbour from the top is absolutely spectacular.
This hike is also a glimpse into Hong Kong's unique combination of urban development and lush greenery.
Table Mountain
Table Mountain in Cape Town
One of Cape Town's most iconic landmarks, Table Mountain offers several hiking paths up its flat-topped peak overlooking South Africa's stunning coastal city below.
Popular options include Platteklip Gorge, which is a two-hour climb, or Skeleton Gorge, which winds through Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens before climbing toward Maclear's Beacon at the top.