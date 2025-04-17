When Boney Kapoor had to address claims of killing Sridevi
What's the story
Film producer Boney Kapoor had to deal with a grave allegation after the sudden death of his wife, iconic actor Sridevi, in 2018. Many claimed the veteran filmmaker was responsible for her demise.
Although Kapoor initially didn't address these speculations, in 2023, he clarified everything in an interview with The New Indian.
He revealed that he underwent several tests, including lie detector tests, during the investigation by Dubai Police, before getting a clean chit.
Clean chit
Indian media apparently had put a lot of pressure
Kapoor said, "It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. That is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police."
"The officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media."
Investigation
'The report clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning'
Kapoor added, "I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things...Then, of course, the report, which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning."
To recall, the 54-year-old star had passed away within a week of attending a family's wedding in Dubai. People refused to believe that she died by drowning in a hotel tub by herself, and suspected foul play.
Kapoor wasn't able to mourn properly as he was immediately picked for questioning.
Health issues
Kapoor also discussed Sridevi's crash diets
The producer also spoke about Sridevi's health issues, which he said were due to her strict crash diets.
He revealed their family physician had always advised Sridevi against such diets.
"She often used to starve; she wanted to look good," Kapoor said. "She would make sure that she is chiseled and in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good."
Health concerns
'She had blackouts on a couple of occasions'
Kapoor revealed Sridevi would blackout because of her strict diet.
"From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue, don't get into this severe diet where you avoid salt," he added.
"Later, when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet."