What's the story

Film producer Boney Kapoor had to deal with a grave allegation after the sudden death of his wife, iconic actor Sridevi, in 2018. Many claimed the veteran filmmaker was responsible for her demise.

Although Kapoor initially didn't address these speculations, in 2023, he clarified everything in an interview with The New Indian.

He revealed that he underwent several tests, including lie detector tests, during the investigation by Dubai Police, before getting a clean chit.