Star Wars: Starfighter will welcome new characters into the galaxy far, far away, taking place roughly five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker.

Jonathan Tropper has written the screenplay for the film. He is known for writing Levy's films The Adam Project and This Is Where I Leave You, as well as creating the Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbors.

No additional casting details have been revealed yet.