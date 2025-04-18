What's the story

The much-awaited film, Kesari: Chapter 2, featuring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, hit theaters on Friday.

While it garnered positive feedback from audiences and critics alike, the film unfortunately fell prey to piracy.

Hours before its official theatrical release, it was leaked online on multiple pirated film sites.

According to Times Now, the film was available in several formats: 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD versions.