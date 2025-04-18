'The Mandalorian & Grogu' brings Baby Yoda to the screen
What's the story
At the ongoing Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, director Jon Favreau, along with actors Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver, unveiled new footage from their upcoming film, The Mandalorian & Grogu.
The movie, set to release on May 22, 2026, will focus on the bounty hunter and Baby Yoda's standalone mission.
The recently revealed footage teased Weaver's character and action-packed battle scenes against stormtroopers.
Film preview
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' promised action-packed scenes
The audience at Star Wars Celebration in Japan was given a thrilling glimpse into The Mandalorian & Grogu.
The film, set after The Mandalorian Season 3, takes bounty hunter Din Djarin and his newly minted Mandalorian foundling, Grogu, on a big-screen adventure.
The footage started with an AT-AT looking for a target, culminating in an action-packed sequence where Djarin blasts some troopers and uses a flame-thrower, wire to defeat them.
Character highlight
Weaver's character and new droid featured in footage
Weaver's character, a New Republic leader, was seen in the footage. She was sitting at a table with Djarin and Grogu, telling them "You work for us."
The footage showed Djarin exploring a dark area and uncovering the remains of a droid.
Other scenes included a bar fight, Grogu swimming, and the pair on a smaller walker running under the AT-ATs.
The new footage also gave a first look at Jeremy Allen White as Jabba's son Rotta the Hutt.
Feature film
It is the 1st 'Star Wars' feature in 6 years
The Mandalorian & Grogu will be the first Star Wars feature film since The Rise of Skywalker six years ago.
Lucasfilm had originally envisioned standalone movies with core canon characters. But after Solo: A Star Wars Story's disappointing performance, they turned toward developing the Star Wars universe on Disney+ and taking a more patient approach toward developing future Star Wars movies.
Pascal was accompanied by Lucasfilm CCO Dave Filoni
