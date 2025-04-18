What's the story

At the ongoing Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, director Jon Favreau, along with actors Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver﻿, unveiled new footage from their upcoming film, The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The movie, set to release on May 22, 2026, will focus on the bounty hunter and Baby Yoda's standalone mission.

The recently revealed footage teased Weaver's character and action-packed battle scenes against stormtroopers.