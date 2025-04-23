What's the story

The upcoming romantic comedy Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, is facing calls for a boycott in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is set to release on May 9 and has been facing backlash ever since its announcement.

The unfortunate incident that killed 26 and injured many others has now strengthened outrage among fans and cinema enthusiasts.