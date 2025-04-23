Fawad-Vaani's 'Abir Gulaal': Calls for boycott intensify after Pahalgam attack
The upcoming romantic comedy Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, is facing calls for a boycott in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is set to release on May 9 and has been facing backlash ever since its announcement.
The unfortunate incident that killed 26 and injured many others has now strengthened outrage among fans and cinema enthusiasts.
Why does this story matter?
Abir Gulaal, which is said to be a cross-border romantic drama, has come under severe scrutiny, especially with its casting of Khan.
Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had voiced its opposition to the film's release in Maharashtra. The party has always been against Pakistani artists working in India, citing issues of national security and its impact on the Indian film industry.
The film, however, stuck to its May 9 release.
'Why are Pakistani artists still being welcomed?'
Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, many social media users questioned the Indian film space, welcoming Pakistani actors.
One X user tweeted: "Why are Pakistani artists still being welcomed in Indian cinema while our soldiers are being martyred at the borders and innocent lives are being lost?"
Another questioned, "Are we still going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made?"
'Abir Gulaal' release compared to 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'
Notably, some social media users also drew parallels between the current situation and the 2016 Uri attack.
They pointed out that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also starred Khan, was released more than a month after the attack.
The Uri attack on September 18, 2016, had also resulted in an informal ban on Pakistani artists in India.
"Last time it was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil... more than a month before its release, the Uri attack happened," one user tweeted.