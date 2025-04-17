Soha Ali Khan's family abandoned ancestral home due to 'ghost'
What's the story
Actor Soha Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the horror film Chhorri 2, shared a chilling account of her family's brush with the supernatural.
Speaking to Mirchi Plus, the actor revealed that her royal family once resided in a palace named Peeli Kothi before they moved to the famous Pataudi Palace.
The abrupt move stemmed from her great aunt's claim of being slapped by a ghost, and the entire family vacated the house overnight.
Family's decision
'I don't know how true that is...'
Khan said, "I don't know how true that is because obviously, I wasn't present then. But, apparently, my great aunt was slapped by a ghost, and they could see the mark on her face."
"This scared them, and they decided to leave."
Despite its prime location adjacent to the iconic Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, Peeli Kothi remains uninhabited to this day.
"There must be a reason why people are not occupying that place," she remarked.
Palace history
Pataudi Palace's construction history
Pataudi Palace was constructed in 1934, after the Nawab of Bhopal refused a marriage proposal from the Pataudi royal family since the palace was too small.
Upset over the rejection, Pataudi's Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan ordered the construction of the palace we see today.
British architect Robert Tor Russell and Austrian architect Karl Molt von Heinz collaborated on the design.