What's the story

Actor Soha Ali Khan, who was recently seen in the horror film Chhorri 2, shared a chilling account of her family's brush with the supernatural.

Speaking to Mirchi Plus, the actor revealed that her royal family once resided in a palace named Peeli Kothi before they moved to the famous Pataudi Palace.

The abrupt move stemmed from her great aunt's claim of being slapped by a ghost, and the entire family vacated the house overnight.