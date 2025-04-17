What's the story

The highly anticipated second season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is officially in production. Filming is currently underway on the streets of New York.

The upcoming season vows more creative continuity, featuring returning showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum confirmed Season 2 will be released "next year" (2026), with an aim for annual releases.

Here's everything we know about it.