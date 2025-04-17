'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2: Release date, cast, plot
What's the story
The highly anticipated second season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is officially in production. Filming is currently underway on the streets of New York.
The upcoming season vows more creative continuity, featuring returning showrunner Dario Scardapane and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.
Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum confirmed Season 2 will be released "next year" (2026), with an aim for annual releases.
Here's everything we know about it.
Casting update
'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2: Cast and characters
Charlie Cox will reprise the role of Matt Murdock in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.
Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page, is also confirmed to star.
Elden Henson, who played Foggy Nelson before his character's death in Season 1, will appear in some capacity.
Vincent D'Onofrio is part of the Season 2 cast, with speculation swirling around the return of Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle aka The Punisher.
Storyline and newcomers
'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2: Plot details and new characters
The second season will pick up from Season 1's cliffhanger, which saw Kingpin declaring martial law in New York.
The story will probably focus on another clash between Daredevil and Kingpin.
Joining the cast are Matthew Lillard in an undisclosed role and maybe even Jessica Jones, hinted at by Krysten Ritter's Instagram post with Cox.
Wilson Bethel's character Bullseye will also reprise his role.
Premiere and teaser
'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2: Release date and trailer
While no official release date has been announced, filming commencing in March 2025 hints at a potential premiere in March/April 2026.
Perhaps a teaser for Season 2 could be shown at the San Diego Comic-Con in July or at D23 in August.
We can expect the first full trailer to drop in early 2026, following the marketing rollout of the first season.
Crossover possibilities
'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2: Crossovers and rights issues
In a recent interview, D'Onofrio discussed the possibility of Kingpin appearing in MCU movies or Spider-Man 4. He said it would be "very hard" considering ownership and rights issues.
However, Cox's Daredevil could still feature in future Spider-Man franchise projects.
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is likely to occur before Avengers: Doomsday, with any universe changes discussed in future seasons or occurring simultaneously.