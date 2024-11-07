Summarize Simplifying... In short Chris Hemsworth's recent ad promoting tourism in Abu Dhabi has sparked controversy. Critics, including Human Rights Watch, argue that the ad supports the UAE's attempts to portray itself as progressive while suppressing dissent.

Why Chris Hemsworth's UAE tourism ad is inviting flak

What's the story Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, famous for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is facing backlash for appearing in an advertisement promoting Abu Dhabi as a tourist destination. The ad, made in partnership with the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), features Hemsworth and his wife, actor-model Elsa Pataky. It was posted on their Instagram accounts and by Experience Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Hemsworth's ad campaign accused of whitewashing UAE's image

The UAE has been accused by Human Rights Watch (HRW) of investing in efforts to present itself as progressive and tolerant while cracking down on dissent. Hemsworth's ad campaign, which seeks to lure tourists to Abu Dhabi, has been slammed for furthering this narrative. The video shows Hemsworth and Pataky on a faux action movie set, interspersed with clips of them enjoying various tourist activities in Abu Dhabi.

Ad's release coincided with Australia-UAE trade deal announcement

Interestingly, the ad came on the same day the Albanese government announced a finalized free trade agreement with the UAE, reported The Guardian. The deal will remove tariffs on nearly all Australian exports to the UAE, despite concerns over its treatment of migrant workers. Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said the agreement would lead to around $678 million worth of additional Australian exports to the UAE.

Hemsworth's role as Tourism Australia ambassador under scrutiny

Hemsworth, who has been a global ambassador for Tourism Australia and is famous for his role in the Thor series, has faced backlash from fans for promoting the UAE without mentioning any human rights issues. Professor Justine Nolan from the Australian Human Rights Institute told the media that the ad was a "very deliberate strategy" to sell an image different from the "reality on the ground."

'They're trying to move on and improve their image'

Further adding to her statement, Nolan said, "They're trying to move on and improve their image. They've come under fire for their treatment of dissent, protest, women, LGBTI+ communities [and] migrant workers." She also expressed skepticism about the timing of the campaign and the free trade agreement being coincidental.

Hemsworth isn't the 1st celebrity to face such criticism

Hemsworth and Pataky aren't the first celebrities to be called out for promoting tourism in the Middle East. Last year, actor Rebel Wilson was slammed for attending and promoting the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal Dubai Hotel on social media. In 2019, after journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder, Saudi Arabia apparently employed social media influencers, including some Australians, to polish its tarnished image.