Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming film 'Captain America: Brave New World', Sam Wilson, as Captain America, will tackle a global conspiracy and the aftermath of the 'Eternals' events.

The movie, directed by Julius Onah and featuring stars like Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson, is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Captain America confronts Red Hulk in 'Brave New World' trailer

By Isha Sharma 11:05 am Nov 10, 202411:05 am

What's the story The official trailer for Captain America: Brave New World was unveiled on Sunday, teasing a gripping narrative filled with political suspense and new iconic characters. The film stars Anthony Mackie as Captain America and introduces Harrison Ford as US President Thaddeus Ross, who also transforms into the formidable Red Hulk. The two-minute and 37-second long trailer hints at a major plot twist involving an attack on President Ross during a public event.

Character introduction

New characters and potential plot twists revealed

The trailer also introduces some interesting characters, including Giancarlo Esposito as Seth Voelker/Sidewinder, a member of the notorious Serpent Society. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, who takes on the mantle of Falcon and becomes a major ally to Captain America. Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), another super-soldier who was experimented on for three decades, could be behind the attack on President Ross.

Twitter Post

High-stakes mission, and lots of drama!

Plot connection

'Captain America: Brave New World' to address 'Eternals' events

The film will reportedly follow Sam Wilson/Captain America, who is thrust into a perilous international crisis after a crucial meeting with newly elected US President Ross. As Captain America, he must unearth the dark motives behind a dangerous global conspiracy before it's too late. Notably, the film will also finally address the events of Eternals, which was released in 2021.

Release date

'Captain America: Brave New World' set for 2025 release

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2025. The film, directed by Julius Onah, will also star Shira Haas, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson among others. It is a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Five.