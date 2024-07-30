In short Simplifying... In short Marvel is investing $80M in the Russo brothers for the upcoming Avengers films, set to shoot in London from 2025.

Marvel spends $80M on Russos—even bigger paycheck for Robert Downey

By Tanvi Gupta 10:12 am Jul 30, 202410:12 am

What's the story Marvel is doubling down on its winning formula! After a challenging year, the studio is bringing back Robert Downey Jr and the Russo brothers for the upcoming Avengers films: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While the return of these franchise favorites has generated waves of excitement, it comes at a hefty price. Per Variety, Marvel is shelling out a staggering $80M for the Russo brothers, with an even larger sum allocated to Downey for his role, Doctor Doom.

Contract details

Downey's perks for films include 'private jet travel'

Per the report, Anthony and Joe Russo's contract does not include back-end compensation but features performance escalators that activate at the $750M and $1B thresholds. The iconic brother duo will also produce the films under their AGBO banner, a shift from Marvel's typical in-house production approach. Meanwhile, Downey's agreement includes benefits such as private jet travel, dedicated security, and a trailer encampment.

Charges

Downey Jr has amassed a fortune between $500M and $600M

Downey remains the undisputed king of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to earnings. The actor has amassed an estimated fortune of between $500M and $600M from his appearances in four Avengers films, three Iron Man solo movies, and cameos in various other MCU projects. His return as the formidable villain, Doctor Doom is expected to add a substantial, undisclosed sum to his already impressive payday.

Production details

'Avengers' films to be shot in London, release dates confirmed

The upcoming Avengers films will commence shooting in London in the second quarter of 2025. This is a departure from the Russo brothers' previous two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which were filmed in Atlanta. Marvel confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars will follow in May 2027.

Reunion conditions

Downey's return to MCU conditioned on Russo brothers' involvement

Downey, represented by WME, agreed to return to the MCU on the condition that Anthony and Joe Russo, who are CAA clients, would be directing the upcoming films. A source familiar with the dealmaking stated, "They were the only ones he would work with." The Russo brothers' previous two Avengers movies earned a combined total of $4.851B. Now, anticipation runs high for the forthcoming films.