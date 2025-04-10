Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "I don't take her statements seriously. She frequently makes such comments."

This comes after Ranaut addressed the public in the Mandi district and slammed the state government.

Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to the CM, also noted, "Her comments are an attempt to divert attention from her failures as an MP. No extra charges were levied; her claims are baseless and headline-driven."