Did Kangana lie about her power bill? Board gives proof
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has denied the allegations made by Bollywood actor and BJP's Mandi MP, Kangana Ranaut.
Ranaut had claimed that she received an exorbitant electricity bill of nearly ₹1 lakh for her Manali house, where she currently doesn't reside.
She also lambasted the state government, calling it a "pack of wolves."
Official response
Chief Minister dismissed Ranaut's statements
Speaking to the media in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "I don't take her statements seriously. She frequently makes such comments."
This comes after Ranaut addressed the public in the Mandi district and slammed the state government.
Naresh Chauhan, principal media adviser to the CM, also noted, "Her comments are an attempt to divert attention from her failures as an MP. No extra charges were levied; her claims are baseless and headline-driven."
Billing details
Not ₹1L but ₹90K, included outstanding dues: Board
Speaking to ANI, HPSEBL MD Sandeep Kumar explained that the ₹90,384 bill received on March 22, 2025, had outstanding dues of ₹32,287, and was for electricity consumed in January and February.
The domestic connection is in Ranaut's name and is for her house in Simsa village, Manali.
The connected load at Ranaut's house is 94.82 kW - approximately 1,500% more than the average household.
Payment history
HPSEBL claimed Ranaut has history of delaying bill payments
Kumar also disclosed that past bills of ₹82,061 (October-December 2024) were cleared late on January 16, 2025. The January-February bill was paid on March 28, 2025.
He added that Ranaut gets government subsidies on her electricity usage too, including ₹700 for February.
HPSEMBL claimed that Ranaut has a history of delaying electricity bill payments.