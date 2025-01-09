'Emergency': The real story behind Kangana Ranaut's controversial film
What's the story
After a long wait, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.
Originally scheduled for a September 6, 2024 release, the film was postponed over certification issues and allegations of factual inaccuracies by Sikh organizations.
Now scheduled to release on January 17, Emergency is a political drama where Ranaut will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during India's 1975 state of emergency.
Film details
'Emergency' release date and cast details
The film's release was announced by Ranaut on Instagram, where she called it "The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India's Darkest Chapter." Apart from playing the lead, Ranaut has also directed Emergency.
The movie has an ensemble cast with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles.
Controversy ensues
'Emergency' faces political backlash and criticism
The film has been mired in controversy, with allegations of distorting history and sullying Gandhi's legacy.
Congress party leader Husain Dalwai called it a "propaganda film" and slammed Ranaut for her purported ignorance of Indian history.
He also called for an investigation into the film's funding, implying ulterior motives behind its support.
Responding to the criticism, Ranaut emphasized the hurdles she faced during production, blaming a "particular ecosystem" against her work.
History
What exactly happened during emergency?
Then-Prime Minister Gandhi declared (technically President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed made the announcement) the emergency on 25 June 1975 which continued for 21 months until 21 March 1977.
Gandhi was facing opposition from various sides, all of which reached its peak in June 1975 when the Allahabad High Court found her guilty of electoral malpractices and declared the 1971 Lok Sabha election null and void.
Her Congress-led government said the reason was to maintain internal security and prevent political disorder.
More
Several rights got curbed during emergency
Although declaring the nation is in a state of emergency is according to the Constitution of India, it saw the suspension of fundamental rights such as the right to freedom of speech and expression.
Further, the right to assemble peacefully and the right to move freely were curbed. Key political figures, activists, and journalists were arrested, and censorship was imposed on media.
Infamously, the mass sterilization campaign was also conducted during this period.