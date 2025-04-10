'Kyunki Saas' reboot will complete unfinished story in 150 episodes
What's the story
The much-awaited reboot of the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, will reportedly have only 150 episodes.
The decision stems from the fact that the original series ended unfinished, falling 150 episodes short of the 2,000-episode milestone when it finished in 2008.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ektaa Kapoor said, "The love we have for this program brought everyone back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2,000 episode."
Plot twist
Reboot to blend politics with entertainment
Kapoor also teased a major plot twist in the reboot, revealing that a politician will return to the screen, strongly hinting at Irani's comeback as Tulsi.
"We're blending politics with entertainment — or rather, bringing a politician back into entertainment," Kapoor shared.
As per Pinkvilla, Irani is currently undergoing rigorous training to reprise her iconic role, which made her a household name two decades ago.
Nostalgic return
Reboot to be shot at the original location
The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will reportedly be shot at the same location as its original run, promising a wave of nostalgia for longtime fans.
It will open with the same iconic scene, featuring Tulsi welcoming viewers into her home while introducing the family.
Kapoor and her team are expected to officially announce the reboot in June 2025, and the buzz around this beloved show's return is already building across generations.