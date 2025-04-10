What's the story

The much-awaited reboot of the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, will reportedly have only 150 episodes.

The decision stems from the fact that the original series ended unfinished, falling 150 episodes short of the 2,000-episode milestone when it finished in 2008.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ektaa Kapoor said, "The love we have for this program brought everyone back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2,000 episode."