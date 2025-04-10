LeBron James becomes first male athlete to get Ken doll
What's the story
In a historic decision, basketball legend LeBron James has become the first-ever professional male athlete to be immortalized as a Ken doll.
Toy manufacturer, Mattel Inc, revealed the LeBron Ken doll on Wednesday, launching the first of their new "Kenbassador" series.
Before this, nine female athletes, including tennis star Venus Williams, had their likenesses transformed into Barbie dolls.
Doll's design
Ken doll's design is inspired by James's style
The doll comes with sunglasses, headphones, and an unzipped blue-and-white letterman's jacket with "LJ" on the left breast, his number 23 on the right sleeve, and Ohio and crown patches.
The back of the doll features his first name with "Just a kid from Akron" below it.
Its T-shirt has "We Are Family" written on it, a tribute to the LeBron James Family Foundation.
The doll is priced at $75 and will be available for purchase starting Monday.
Doll's debut
James's reaction to his doll
In the Associated Press-produced video, James was captured seeing the doll for the first time, and he couldn't help but approve of it, repeatedly calling it "dope."
He adjusted the doll's wristband and fanny pack and said, "OK, now we're ready. I mean, he might need to do a little lifting. Legs look a little skinny. Little fraily little fellow. Nah, that's dope."
The 6'9'' athlete's doll is interestingly a little taller than other Ken dolls.
James's statement
'Understand how vital for young people to have positive figures'
According to CNN, the NBA star thanked Mattel for the collaboration.
"As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what's possible through hard work and dedication," he said.
"Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. That's why partnering with Barbie to release the LeBron James Kenbassadors doll is such an honor."