What's the story

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest project, Homebound, has been selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard category at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

This is Ghaywan's second feature film after making his debut with Masaan in 2015, which also premiered in the same category.

The lineup for this year's festival was announced on Thursday. The specific premiere date for Homebound has not been announced.