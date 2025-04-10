Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected for Cannes's Un Certain Regard
What's the story
Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's latest project, Homebound, has been selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard category at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
This is Ghaywan's second feature film after making his debut with Masaan in 2015, which also premiered in the same category.
The lineup for this year's festival was announced on Thursday. The specific premiere date for Homebound has not been announced.
Previous success
'Masaan' won multiple awards at Cannes
Ghaywan's debut film Masaan starred Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra, and it was widely adored at Cannes. It won the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and FIPRESCI Prize.
Currently, nothing is known about the cast and plot of Homebound.
The Un Certain Regard category is famous for recognizing the first and second films of promising filmmakers.
Competition
Other films in the Un Certain Regard category
Homebound will be up against other prominent films in the Un Certain Regard category, such as Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut Eleanor the Great, Morad Mostafa's Aisha Can't Fly Away, Francesco Sossai's The Last One for the Road, Meteors by Hubert Charuel, Diego Céspedes's The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, Once Upon A Time In Gaza by Tarzan Nasser and Arab Nasser, Kei Ishikawa's A Pale View of the Hills, Harry Lighton's Pillion and Harris Dickinson's Urchin, among others.
History
Indian films have a strong presence at Cannes
Last year, Bulgarian-American filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov's The Shameless, starring Indian actors Anasuya Sengupta and Omara Shetty, premiered in the Un Certain Regard category.
The movie saw Sengupta making history by bagging the Best Actress prize, making her the first Indian actor to bag the honor.
Sandhya Suri's Santosh, which starred Shahana Goswami in the lead role, also premiered in the section.