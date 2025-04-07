What's the story

Tamannaah Bhatia's next, spiritual thriller Odela 2, will be released in theaters on April 17, 2025.

The sequel to Odela Railway Station will delve into the realms of folklore, divine justice, and rural traditions.

According to early reports, Bhatia's portrayal of the protagonist will be the highlight of the intense tale.

And, it is doing well in terms of sales.