Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Odela 2' garners ₹28 crore in pre-release sales
What's the story
Tamannaah Bhatia's next, spiritual thriller Odela 2, will be released in theaters on April 17, 2025.
The sequel to Odela Railway Station will delve into the realms of folklore, divine justice, and rural traditions.
According to early reports, Bhatia's portrayal of the protagonist will be the highlight of the intense tale.
And, it is doing well in terms of sales.
Pre-release success
Strong pre-release sales indicate high expectations
Odela 2 has created a lot of buzz for its interesting combination of mystery and spirituality.
123 Telugu reports that the film's theatrical rights in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and overseas have been sold for a whopping amount.
Non-theatrical rights, including digital and audio too have added to the pre-release business, which has crossed ₹28 crore.
This figure shows the confidence trade has in the film.
Film quality
High production value and emotional depth are USPs
Odela 2's production is reportedly around ₹25 crore, ensuring strong visuals and emotional depth.
The background score and songs are also expected to elevate its dramatic and spiritual tone.
A trailer will be released on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at its story and scale.
Promotions will also include interviews, on-the-ground events, as well as digital campaigns to stoke further interest before release.
Cast details
Full cast revealed for rural mystery thriller
Odela 2 stars Bhatia in a powerful role as Shiva Shakthi, a bold and layered character central to the film's spiritual conflict.
Hebah Patel plays Radha, while Vasishta N. Simha appears as her husband, Tirupati.
The cast also includes Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Srikanth Iyengar, and more.