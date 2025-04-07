What's the story

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to protect the jobs of teachers whose appointments were quashed by the Supreme Court last week.

Addressing a function at Netaji Indoor Stadium, where hundreds of the fired individuals had gathered, she asked how the court decided who is "deserving" for his/her job.

"The Supreme Court must clarify who is deserving and who is not. Give us the list. No one has the right to break the education system," she said.